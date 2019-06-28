Nurses at Columbia Memorial Hospital petitioned hospital administrators on Thursday to improve their pay, benefits, staffing and professional development, decrying what they describe as hoarding profits for a new campus.
The Oregon Nurses Association, the union that represents more than 120 nurses at the Astoria hospital, are in negotiations with Columbia Memorial to replace a three-year contract that expired at the end of May.
The petition was the latest attempt by the union to draw public attention to the labor dispute. Signs around Astoria for the past several weeks have asked for public support for Columbia Memorial nurses.
Nurses want an across-the-board pay increase of 5% this year and 3% in 2020 and 2021, while the hospital has offered 2% to 3% percent raises, according to the union.
A wage comparison produced by the union shows Columbia Memorial nurses often are the fifth- or sixth-lowest-paid among 16 hospitals in the state with between 100 and 200 nurses. Most lower-paying hospitals were in Eastern Oregon.
Kelsey Betts, a labor and delivery nurse, said her peers at Providence Seaside Hospital and at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington, make more money and have more generous benefits than nurses at Columbia Memorial.
“It’s hard to retain and bring nurses in when they can go 20 miles away and make more with a better benefit package,” she said.
Nurses seek better benefits, professional development and staffing levels, along with equal pay for nurses in Columbia Memorial’s clinics and main hospital. The union claims the hospital has refused all proposals to invest in more staffing, leaving nurses overstressed and endangering their safety. Nurses also want a limit on when management can send them home because of low patient counts.
“We can lose three-quarters of our paycheck to a low census,” Betts said. “Other facilities have a dock cap in place, where there’s a maximum amount of hours you can actually dock the employee.”
Nicole Williams, the chief operating officer at Columbia Memorial, who is on the hospital’s negotiating team, declined to answer specific questions about the union’s demands. But she said in a statement that negotiations have been productive, and that the hospital values its nurses.
“Negotiations are a time to listen to each other and change what is not working effectively within the organization,” she wrote. “In the end, both (the hospital) and (nursing association) share the same goal of providing the best care to our patients.”
Nurses claim Columbia Memorial aims to become the most profitable nonprofit rural hospital and pay for a new campus on the backs of its staff.
A financial summary by the Oregon Health Authority found Columbia Memorial ran an 11.8% operating margin — net profit after expenses — last fiscal year and earned more than $14 million in net income. The hospital had the third-highest operating margin among small, rural hospitals in the state — lower than only Asante Ashland Community Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. Providence Seaside recorded a -13.1% operating margin and lost more than $8.6 million in net income.
In a written update on the labor negotiations earlier this month, hospital administrators denied wanting to become the most profitable nonprofit hospital, but said Columbia Memorial does aim to become the largest critical access rural hospital in the state based on net revenue.
The hospital’s administration also denied trying to build a new campus entirely through its operations revenue. Building a $100 million-plus new campus with only its cash flow is unfeasible, administrators wrote.
“Any future construction of a new hospital structure will necessitate multiple funding streams,” according to the update. The hospital “will obtain the vast majority of the funding through the borrowing of additional debt.”
Negotiations start again in July. Nurses have discussed informational pickets, Betts said, but not a strike.
“We’re hopeful administration will come to the table with something we can work together with,” she said. “A strike is not our goal at this point. We want what’s best for our patients, and a fair contract for nurses.”
