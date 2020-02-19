The state Board of Nursing revoked the license of a Clatsop County nursing assistant found to be stealing pain medication meant for patients.
The state alleged that Sarah Merrill, formerly a resident care coordinator at Avamere by the Sea in Seaside, was taking narcotics home from her workplace. She received her certification in 2009 and was reported to the board late last year.
Merrill, who did not request a hearing, can apply in three years to have her certification reinstated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.