The owners of the Odd Fellows Building in Astoria are in a nationwide competition for a $150,000 historic preservation grant to repair the historic structure’s facade.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Astoria group one of 20 finalists competing for up to $2 million available through the Partners in Preservation: Main Streets grant program.
People can vote online up to five times a day through Oct. 29 to support the Odd Fellows restoration. Visit www.voteyourmainstreet.org/astoria or text “Main Street” to 52886 to get started. The restoration, the only Oregon project selected as a finalist, is competing against others in major cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Minneapolis and Dallas.
Jessamyn West, Andrea Mazzarella and her mother, Nancy Mazzarella-Tisch, purchased the building last year after it received interest from Portland-area entrepreneur Tacee Webb, who tenants feared would drastically raise rents and force them out. The upstairs hosts the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, a nonprofit dance studio. The downstairs storefronts house a black box theater, apothecary, artist studios, gift shop and a coffee shop.
“They were inspired by our story of saving the building from developers,” West said of how Odd Fellows made the final cut.
This year’s Partners in Preservation grant, in a nod to the upcoming centennial of the 19th Amendment granting women’s suffrage, pays homage to the impact of women in communities. The building and businesses within are all owned by women.
Luke Ydstie and Kati Claborn, a couple who form the folk band The Hackles, recently recorded a music video for “Astoria Odd Fellows Building,” a song supporting the campaign. The couple are also part of nationally known indie folk band Blind Pilot.
The $150,000 grant, focused on aesthetics, would pay to repair the crumbling stucco facade and replace the large Italianate windows on the second floor of the 1923 building, along with a new paint job.
"We’re leaning towards a sage green with a deep purple trim, and possibly some gold accents," West said.
The owners have estimated $300,000 in repairs needed on the building, including what the grant would cover, but have avoided passing the cost on to tenants.
“It feels like a really good chance at being able to do these major repairs that were just neglected by previous ownership,” Andrea Mazzarella said. “Our big goal with buying the building was to not do the thing we see developers doing around town, which is doubling or tripling the rent."
That means grants and fundraisers to fix the building. The group has already received $20,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, which, with a $51,546 local match, started the window restoration, along with other awards. The campaign is also being used to push for general donations toward the restoration.
The Odd Fellows Building was one of the first constructed after a major fire destroyed much of downtown in 1922. Aside from the facade, there are issues with the building's foundation and the surrounding chairwalls, an equally old system of concrete structures that convey utilities and separate the hollow spaces beneath downtown’s sidewalks.
“When you go down underneath the sidewalk there on 10th Street, there’s fill from the street coming through cracks in the chairwall and pouring into” the basement, Andrea Mazzarella said. “There’s water getting in. There's tons of sand pouring into that. The contractor I had look at it was very alarmed.”
Webb hit back on social media against the campaign's characterization that the building needed to be saved from her. She supports the Odd Fellows project, but said the effort sidesteps major structural issues with the building that caused her to back out of the purchase.
The Odd Fellows will hold several events during the Partners in Preservation campaign, including a lecture on the building’s history by McAndrew Burns of the Clatsop County Historical Society on Oct. 5; an art show during Second Saturday Art Walk on Oct. 12 with paintings by artist Darren Orange and music by Israel Nebeker, lead singer of Blind Pilot; a collaboration beer release at Fort George Brewery on Oct. 19; and a Halloween dance party on Oct. 26.
