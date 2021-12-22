In observance of Christmas Day on Saturday, all federal and state offices are closed Friday.
Clatsop County and city of Astoria offices close at noon Thursday, and are closed Friday. Warrenton and Cannon Beach city offices are closed Thursday and Friday. Gearhart and Seaside city offices are closed Friday.
All U.S. post offices are closed Friday, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed for winter break.
The Astoria Library closes at noon Thursday, and is closed Friday and Saturday. The Seaside Library is closed Saturday. The Warrenton Library is closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed Thursday and Friday.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon's transfer station closes at 2 p.m. Friday, and is closed Saturday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside closes at 1 p.m. Friday, and is closed Saturday and Sunday. The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed Saturday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Friday and Saturday. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed for the winter.
TheSprouts Learning Center is closed Friday. Fort Clatsop is closed Friday and Saturday. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is closed Saturday.
The Sunset Empire Transportation District final run schedule for Friday is as follows: Route 101 leaves McDonald's in Astoria at 5:53 p.m., and ends at Fred Meyer in Warrenton at 6:20 p.m.; Route 20 leaves Seaside Cinema at 4:35 p.m., leaves the Cannon Beach Visitor Center at 5:12 p.m., and ends at Seaside Cinema at 5:30 p.m.; Route 10 leaves the Astoria Transit Center at 5:05 p.m., and ends at the Astoria Transit Center at 5:28 p.m.; and Route 15 leaves Warrenton Mini Mart at 5:52 p.m., and ends at the Warrenton Mini Mart 6:07 p.m.
The Columbia Connector route is running its regular schedule on Friday. There is no bus service on Saturday, and the Astoria and Seaside transit centers are closed.
The Astorian does not publish a newspaper on Christmas.