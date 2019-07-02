In observance of the Fourth of July on Thursday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond, Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart schools) and Ocean Beach School District schools are closed. Clatsop Community College is closed Thursday and Friday.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library, Warrenton Library and all Timberland libraries in Washington state are closed Thursday.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon, Warrenton garbage collection, and Peninsula Sanitation in Washington are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station and Peninsula Sanitation’s transfer station are open.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is open from 5:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Astoria Aquatic Center is open 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum and Flavel House Museum are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Carriage House is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed. Lil’ Sprouts is closed. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Seaside Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunset Empire Transportation (“The Bus”) is running.
The Astorian offices are closed.
