In observance of Labor Day on Monday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed.
The Port of Astoria offices are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station is open.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum and the Carriage House are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Flavel House is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters Museum is closed.
Lil’ Sprouts Academy is closed for the week. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Seaside Museum is closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation “The Bus” is running.
The Astorian offices are closed.
