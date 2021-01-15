In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station is open.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed. The Astoria Aquatic Center is still closed.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum and Flavel House are closed. The Oregon Film Museum and Carriage House — gift shops only — are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed for the winter.
Lil' Sprouts is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fort Clatsop is closed, but the trails are open. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is closed. The Seaside Museum is closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation ("The Bus") is running.