In observance of Memorial Day on Monday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station is open until 2 p.m.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is open from 5:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Astoria Aquatic Center is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum and Flavel House are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Carriage House is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed.
Lil' Sprouts is closed. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunset Empire Transportation ("The Bus") is running.