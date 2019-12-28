In observance of New Year’s Day on Wednesday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed for winter break.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed.
The Port of Astoria administrative offices are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s Astoria Transfer Station closes at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and is closed Wednesday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed Tuesday, and open Wednesday. The Astoria Aquatic Center is open Wednesday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum and Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Wednesday. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed for the winter.
Lil’ Sprouts is closed Wednesday. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Seaside Museum is closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation (“The Bus”) is not running Wednesday.
The Astorian offices are closed Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.