In observance of New Year's Day on Sunday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart and Seaside city halls, are closed Monday. Cannon Beach city offices are closed Friday and Monday. All U.S. post offices are closed Monday, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed Monday for winter break.
The Astoria Library is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday. The Seaside Library is closed Saturday through Monday. The Warrenton Community Library is closed Sunday and Monday.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed Monday.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station closes at 2 p.m. Saturday, is closed Sunday and open Monday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed Saturday and Sunday and open Monday. The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed Saturday and Sunday and open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House and the Carriage House are closed Monday. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed for the winter.
Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Sunset Empire Transportation is not running Sunday.