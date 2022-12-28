In observance of New Year's Day on Sunday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart and Seaside city halls, are closed Monday. Cannon Beach city offices are closed Friday and Monday. All U.S. post offices are closed Monday, and there is no mail delivery.

Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed Monday for winter break.

