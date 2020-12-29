In observance of New Year's Day on Friday, all federal, state, county and city offices, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart and Seaside, are closed Friday. Cannon Beach offices are closed Thursday and Friday.
All U.S. post offices are closed Friday, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed for winter break.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed Friday.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed Friday.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station closes at 2 p.m. Thursday and is closed Friday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside closes at 1 p.m. Thursday and is closed Friday. The Astoria Aquatic Center is still closed.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Friday. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed for the winter.
Lil' Sprouts is closed Friday. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Seaside Museum is still closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation ("The Bus") is not running Friday.
The Astorian offices are closed Friday.
