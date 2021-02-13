In observance of Presidents Day on Monday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton-Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station is open.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed. The Astoria Aquatic Center is still closed.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum is closed. The Oregon Film Museum and the Flavel Carriage House are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Flavel House is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed for the winter.
Lil’ Sprouts Academy is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Fort Clatsop Visitor Center is closed; the fort and trails are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Seaside Museum is still closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation (“The Bus”) is running.