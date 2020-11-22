In observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, all federal and state offices are closed. County offices and the Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls are closed Thursday and Friday.
All U.S. post offices are closed Thursday, and there is no mail delivery.
The Astoria School District schools and Clatsop Community College are closed Thursday and Friday. The Knappa and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Jewell and Warrenton/Hammond school district schools are closed Monday through Friday.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed Thursday and Friday.
Recology Western Oregon customers whose service day is Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Friday; customers whose service day is Friday will have pickup on Saturday. The transfer station is closed Thursday.
City of Warrenton garbage collection customers whose usual pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Friday.
Sunset Empire Transportation ("The Bus") is not running Thursday.
The Astorian offices are closed. Thursday's paper is being delivered on Wednesday.
