In observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, all federal and state offices are closed. County and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed Thursday and Friday. All U.S. post offices are closed Thursday, and there is no mail delivery.
Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools are closed Monday through Friday. Astoria, Jewell and Knappa school district schools are closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Clatsop Community College is closed Thursday and Friday.
The Astoria Library, Seaside Library and Warrenton Library are closed Thursday and Friday.
The Port of Astoria offices close early Wednesday and are closed Thursday and Friday.
There is no garbage collection Thursday through Recology Western Oregon. Customers whose regular pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Friday. Customers with a Friday pickup date will have their garbage picked up Saturday. The Astoria Transfer Station is closed Thursday.
There is no garbage collection Thursday by the city of Warrenton. Both Thursday’s and Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Friday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed Thursday. The Astoria Aquatic Center is open from 5 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum and Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Thursday. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed for the winter.
Lil’ Sprouts is closed Thursday and Friday. Fort Clatsop is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum and Seaside Museum are closed Thursday.
Sunset Empire Transportation (“The Bus”) is not running Thursday.
The Astorian offices are closed Thursday. Thursday’s newspaper is being mailed Wednesday.
