In observance of Veterans Day on Wednesday, all federal, state, county and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed. All U.S. post offices are closed, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond, and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed. Lil' Sprouts is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Public libraries in Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton are closed.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holiday. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station is open.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed. The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum and the Flavel Carriage House are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Flavel House is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed.
Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Seaside Museum is closed.
Sunset Empire Transportation ("The Bus") is running.
