In observance of Christmas Day on Sunday, all federal and state offices are closed Monday.
County and city of Astoria offices are closed at noon Friday and on Monday. Cannon Beach and Warrenton city offices are closed Friday and Monday. Gearhart and Seaside city offices are closed Monday.
All U.S. post offices are closed Monday, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton-Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school districts and Clatsop Community College are closed for winter break.
The Astoria Library is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday. The Seaside Library is closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Warrenton Community Library is closed Friday through Monday.
The Port of Astoria offices are closed Friday and Monday.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon and the city of Warrenton garbage collection are not affected by the holidays. Recology Western Oregon’s transfer station closes at 2 p.m. Saturday and is closed Sunday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside is closed Saturday and Sunday, and is open from 5:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The Astoria Aquatic Center is closed Saturday and Sunday, and is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum is closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Saturday and Sunday. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed for the winter.
Fort Clatsop is closed Saturday and Sunday. The Columbia River Maritime Museum closes at 3 p.m. Saturday and is closed Sunday.
Sunset Empire Transportation is not running Sunday.