In observance of Christmas Day on Wednesday, all federal and state offices are closed. Clatsop County offices close at noon Tuesday, and are closed Wednesday.
For city offices and services: Astoria closes at noon Tuesday, and is closed Wednesday; Cannon Beach is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; Warrenton and Gearhart are closed Tuesday and Wednesday; and Seaside is closed on Wednesday only.
The Port of Astoria administrative offices are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
All U.S. post offices are closed Wednesday, and there is no mail delivery.
Astoria, Jewell, Knappa, Warrenton/Hammond and Seaside (including Cannon Beach and Gearhart) school district schools, and Clatsop Community College, are closed for winter break.
The Astoria Library and Seaside Library are closed Wednesday; the Warrenton Library is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Garbage collection through Recology Western Oregon is one day late for customers whose normal service day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday; the Astoria Transfer Station closes at 2 p.m. Tuesday and is closed Wednesday.
City of Warrenton garbage collection customers whose normal service day is Wednesday will have their garbage picked up on Thursday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside and the Astoria Aquatic Center are closed Wednesday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Uppertown Firefighters’ Museum is closed for the winter.
Lil’ Sprouts is closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Fort Clatsop closes at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and is closed Wednesday. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is closed Wednesday. The Seaside Museum is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunset Empire Transportation (“The Bus”) is not running on Wednesday.
The Astorian offices are closed Wednesday.
