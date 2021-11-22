In observance of Thanksgiving Day, all federal and state offices are closed Thursday. County and city offices and services, including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach city halls, are closed Thursday and Friday. All U.S. post offices are closed Thursday, and there is no mail delivery.
The Astoria School District and Clatsop Community College are closed Thursday and Friday. The Knappa and Seaside school districts are closed Wednesday through Friday. The Jewell and Warrenton school districts are closed Monday through Friday.
The Astoria Library and Warrenton Library are closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Seaside Library is closed Thursday and Friday.
The Port of Astoria offices and services are closed Thursday and Friday.
Recology Western Oregon garbage collection customers whose regular service is on Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Friday; customers whose regular service is on Friday will have their garbage picked up on Saturday. The Transfer Station is closed Thursday. City of Warrenton garbage collection customers whose regular pickup day is Thursday will have their garbage picked up on Friday.
The Sunset Pool in Seaside and the Astoria Aquatic Center are closed Thursday.
The Clatsop County Heritage Museum, Oregon Film Museum, Flavel House and Carriage House are closed Thursday. The Uppertown Firefighters' Museum is closed for the winter.
The Sprouts Learning Center is closed Thursday and Friday. Fort Clatsop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Columbia River Maritime Museum is closed Thursday.
Sunset Empire Transportation ("The Bus") is not running Thursday.