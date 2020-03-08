Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed an RV at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Park Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a 40 ft. RV fully engulfed in flames and threatening two other nearby trailers.
Residents of the RV park used garden hoses to help keep the fire from spreading to other trailers while waiting for the firefighters to arrive.
The occupants were reportedly outside the RV when crews arrived. They were able to contain the fire to the RV. However, there was some damage to a neighboring RV.
Two residents were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.