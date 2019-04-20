The Olney General Store & Olney Saloon has been sanctioned by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for not verifying the age of a person attempting to buy alcohol.
The store will pay either a $1,815 civil penalty or serve a 11-day suspension. Businesses serving alcohol are required to verify the age of someone who reasonably appears to be under 26 years old. The licensee is Olney General, Inc., run by Shawrron and Dale Searls.
