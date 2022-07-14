Massive, bear-like figures could be spotted between the trees at Fort Clatsop on Wednesday. But it was a cause for celebration, not alarm.
Newfoundland dogs and their owners have gathered at the fort once a year for nearly three decades to honor "Seaman," who served as Meriwether Lewis' companion during Lewis and Clark's Corps of Discovery expedition.
The big dog is famous around Oregon, immortalized in the form of stuffed animals and statues, as well as inspiring the mascot for Lewis & Clark College.
Newfoundlands were an ideal breed to bring on the expedition in the early 1800s because of their many capabilities, which include being watchdogs, hunters, swimmers and protectors.
“Some like to do different jobs. His job is to lay on the couch and be handsome,” Elise DeChaine Ghiglieri said of the 227-pound pile of dark fur named "James Bond."
James Bond is an uncle to her dog, "Gatsby." Not even a year old, Gatsby is already 150 pounds.
Despite the weight, Newfoundlands are excellent swimmers due to their webbed paws. Their protective nature also makes them great lifeguards.
"Hygge," a brown Newfoundland, is training for water rescue. Being in the water gives her an energy boost, her owner, Janelle Faherty, said.
“She turns into a completely different dog when she goes into the water,” she said.
Newfoundlands can also pull an enormous amount of weight and were often used to pull small loads. “They’re literally half a horse,” Lawrence Frey said.
Frey used to bring his dog, "Joker," to Seaman’s Day. But, this year, a puppy resembling a brown bear cub peeked out at the crowd through the legs of his chair.
At 14-weeks old, the 45-pound "Tug" was a star attraction for the children, many who had their faces painted like the dogs and were wearing paper dog ears.
“He’s just a big fluffball that wants attention,” Frey said.
Some people call Newfoundlands “nanny dogs” for their gentleness and loyal companionship, making the breed popular as pets.
Being a Newfoundland owner does have its challenges. “The big one — every one of us is holding a towel,” Carl Bragiel said.
Owners often have to wipe their pets’ jowls that constantly ooze drool. When the dogs shake their heads, they fling strands of drool in every direction.
DeChaine Ghiglieri said she will sometimes find hardened strings of drool that hang like stalactites from her ceiling.
Another challenge is the heavy coats of fur. “Hair is like a staple of our diet,” Bragiel said.
Although this is Faherty’s first Newfoundland, she has no regrets about Hygge.
“It’s just one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” she said. “Just loving and being loved by one of these.”