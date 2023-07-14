House
A house for sale at the top of Skyline Place has six bedrooms.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

One of the largest homes in Astoria has hit the market with a listing price of $2.8 million.

At over 12,600 square feet, the home off Skyline Place built in 2004 by local contractor Randy Stemper has views of the Columbia River and the Astoria Column.

A house on Skyline Place features river views.

