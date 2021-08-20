Despite a national conversation about the importance of child care, an infusion of federal dollars, checks to families and a resurgence of local discussions about how to better support and enhance care options, Clatsop County’s child care desert is as desolate as ever.
Eva Manderson, the director of Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral, can point to a few positives that emerged from the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic: Some facilities that closed last summer or operated at limited capacity have reopened or expanded. New providers have entered the market, with many beginning operations with key foundational business practices already in place. The number of child care slots is near pre-pandemic levels.
But the county still has more children in need of care than there are slots available. Child care providers struggle to keep prices affordable for families, attract quality staff and turn a profit.
There are still few choices for lower-income families. There are few places that offer evening or weekend care for parents who work nontraditional hours — for example, people in tourism-related jobs that increasingly power the region’s economy.
Most facilities have a waitlist — very long waitlists in some cases.
“The problem hasn’t gone away and child care hasn’t become sustainable all of a sudden,” Manderson said.
In 2020, the county had more than 5,000 children under 13 but only 780 slots in child care centers and home care situations, an imbalance that has varied little in recent years, according to data gathered by Oregon State University researchers.
The researchers also found that the median annual price of child care was around $9,840 — slightly higher than the price of tuition at Oregon public universities.
Lil’ Sprouts
On Monday, Astoria leaders started to discuss what to do about the city-run day care program at Lil’ Sprouts Academy. The center, opened nearly a decade ago because of the need for child care in the community, serves around 30 children. It is one of the few centers of its size on the North Coast to also provide care for infants.
On Tuesday, the city announced Lil’ Sprouts would close until Sept. 1 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The center relies heavily on lower-paid, part-time labor and operates at an unsustainable loss — to the tune of around $25,000 a month.
Lil’ Sprouts maintains a waitlist of around 150 children. City staff field new inquiries about child care — and the waitlist — every week. The center could accommodate up to 70 children, possibly more if the city were to build out more classrooms.
Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director, would need to hire 10 to 15 more part-time staffers for such an expansion, a particularly challenging lift in a labor market where demand for workers is high and supply is at an all-time low.
Switching to a full-time labor model with the additional cost of providing benefits would require major city investment.
In the coming months, Astoria leaders plan to consider several options to reconfigure how Lil’ Sprouts functions. One possibility is to seek out a public-private partnership to free up Parks and Recreation Department resources for the Astoria Aquatic Center, another costly city program reliant on part-time workers.
The city may also examine grant packages to expand care offerings for lower-income families. City Councilor Roger Rocka has advocated for a co-op model, where parents volunteer for a set amount of hours in exchange for reduced rates.
City councilors are closely following child care discussions at the county level. The county, in turn, is paying close attention to the city.
Along with Tillamook and Columbia counties, Clatsop County formed a child care task force to investigate how to funnel resources and collaborate with providers to offer more child care, as well as fund training for child care workers. The Board of Commissioners set aside a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan dollars to go to this work, but there are no concrete proposals yet, said Mark Kujala, the board’s chairman.
Child care is increasingly an issue in the county, Kujala said. He and his wife have two young children, though finding child care was not an issue for his family. His wife took time off from work to be home with their daughters.
“A lot of folks don’t have the luxury to do that,” he said. “They have to work — both parents have to work.”
Kujala and other commissioners say they want to collaborate with Astoria and Seaside, where the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District is in the process of expanding child care offerings after purchasing the former Broadway Middle School.
At the local government level, however, there has been little urgency to take action since the county — like all counties in Oregon — was declared a child care desert in 2019. The problem came into even sharper focus in early 2020, when Shooting Stars Child Development Center in Astoria, one of the region’s larger providers, scaled back services.
‘It’s so hard’
New providers like Tiffany Wallin are experiencing the central dilemma of the child care industry: There is a limit to what she can charge families. There is also a limit to what she can pay in labor and operating costs and still make enough to turn any kind of profit.
Wallin opened New Bees Early Childhood Development Center in Gearhart last year in part to ensure quality care for her own daughter. This week, she announced New Bees would close until mid-September following two virus cases at the facility.
When New Bees reopens, Wallin will no longer be offering care options for infants and toddlers. She simply can’t find enough staff.
Wallin provides what she considers a good wage — higher than minimum wage and higher than what some other centers offer. Still, people leave almost as quickly as they come, she said, turnover that caught her off guard.
“At this point, I’m analyzing whether or not I should put more money into my compensation packages,” she said.
Caring for children can be intense work, but it is also an essential service.
“There needs to be sound government investment because there is no marketplace solution,” U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici told The Astorian.
Earlier this year, the Oregon Democrat relaunched the Oregon Child Care Advisory Board. At the time, the congresswoman was pushing for child care to be a top priority in the next federal pandemic relief package.
“There are a lot of people who weren’t talking about child care who are now,” noted Debby Reed, a professional development support specialist with Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral.
Lack of child care has ripple effects through society. Early learning programs are critical to student success over time, while reliable, affordable and safe child care is crucial for working families, parents looking to reenter the workforce and businesses in need of employees.
Millions of women across the country have dropped out of the workforce since the start of the pandemic, many to shoulder the burden of child care for their families as schools and day cares closed or curtailed services. Surveys this summer show many of these women have yet to return to work.
Kate Gohr, the principal at Astor Elementary School in Astoria, had three teachers — all women — resign because of child care issues earlier this year.
When Astoria’s youngest students returned to school buildings in February, it was only for several hours a day, a difficult pocket of time to plan work and child care around.
“It’s just so challenging,” Gohr said. “Even in non-COVID times child care is challenging in Astoria and then with COVID — it’s so hard.”
‘The most stressful thing’
Silqet Ra, who has worked as a server at Buoy Beer Co. and other restaurants in Astoria, knows firsthand how difficult it was to find child care on the North Coast even before the pandemic.
Like many longtime servers, Ra preferred to work the money shifts: nights and weekends, when tips are best.
After her daughter was born, this strategy became complicated. Ra still needed the money, but she also needed child care.
She had moved back to the coast without any family in the region to help her out. She cobbled together a care situation that at times involved a home day care where she and the provider worked around each other’s schedules and then a more consistent situation with a child care center during the week and a sitter for weekend shifts.
Ra often felt caught in a cycle familiar to many working families: It seemed like she paid for child care so she could work, so she could pay for child care so she could work. And on and on.
When the pandemic hit, she lost child care and restaurant work in an instant.
Ra’s daughter returned to a child care center in Astoria for the first time in nearly a year earlier this week. Ra, who experimented with running her own business and has transitioned out of serving and into a bookkeeping and human resources role for Buoy Beer, anticipates bumping up her work hours when her daughter attends kindergarten in September.
Ra and other parents she knows have benefited from the advance child tax credit checks this year. The money helps with paying monthly child care bills, but hasn’t changed the long waitlists or the lack of options.
“Yes, the money has been helpful as something that’s tangible,” Ra said, “but also if you still don’t have the care, OK, I have another 250 bucks in my pocket, but I can’t pay anybody with that.”
Things feel stable for Ra and her family now — or as stable as they can be.
“To this day, child care has been the most stressful thing I’ve had to deal with,” she said.