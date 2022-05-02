During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, phone lines at Clatsop County’s only domestic violence shelter went quiet.
That was unexpected, said Terri Steenbergen, The Harbor’s executive director. If anything, they expected an influx of calls as more people were stuck at home to cope with an intense and uncertain public health crisis.
The shelter advertised more to spread the word about remote services and to let people know that help was still available despite government restrictions to contain the virus.
By June 2020, calls started picking up again.
“Since then our call volume has doubled,” Steenbergen said. “And have stayed pretty consistently like that in the last two years compared to before. And it’s becoming progressively more the case that the types of violence that are happening are actually a lot worse. A lot more violent. A lot more brutal.”
Common impacts of the pandemic, such as isolation, stress, financial hardship and mental health struggles, are the same factors that can heighten the risk of domestic violence.
Those factors likely contributed to an increase in domestic violence in Clatsop County in the past two years, an issue providers say is made more challenging by shortages in housing and child care.
“I think people who used to be in abusive relationships where there was no physical violence, maybe the physical violence started after the pandemic. Just because of that loss of control people were feeling,” Steenbergen said. “A lot of us were in this space of, ‘What can I control in my life, if I can’t leave the house, I can’t go to the grocery store, I can’t do my job,’ and I think for an abuser that is already looking for that power it just gets magnified.”
The Harbor has a staff of 14. Services include a confidential shelter program, advocacy, safety planning and support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Before the pandemic, the Astoria shelter assisted the public with legal advocacy and restraining order assistance, but it stopped accepting referrals from law enforcement that weren’t related to domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. Even then, referrals increased by 20%.
Things aren’t slowing down. In the past year, referrals were up 46% compared to 2019.
“I don’t think things are going to change for us,” Steenbergen said. “There’s this massive collective trauma from the pandemic, and I don’t think any of us are going to recover from that quickly.”
The court system has seen an increase in domestic violence cases, too.
In 2019, the county had 23 misdemeanor cases for domestic violence related to assault and nine felony cases. In 2021, those numbers nearly doubled, according to data from the district attorney’s office.
“Since we’re still kind of in the pandemic, it’s a little difficult to look back on it yet,” District Attorney Ron Brown said. “We anticipate that there’s been an increase because it’s always stress on families a lot of times that causes domestic violence. Economic stress, drugs, alcohol, all kinds of different things. But whenever the stressors seem to go up, then so does the incidence of crime.”
Chris Hoover, the chairman of the county’s Domestic Violence Council, is a parole and probation officer who mostly works domestic violence cases. He said that it will take a few years to see the full scope of the pandemic’s impact on survivors.
Hoover said that interruptions of social services were an issue, as well as the child care and housing shortages in the community that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
“What I can say anecdotally was that mental health declined, substance use increased and it seemed as if the mental health crisis scenarios increased,” he said. “So I found that I was doing a lot more social work treatment referrals. Trying to navigate basic needs, figuring out housing, clothing, food.”
On average, survivors stayed at The Harbor’s emergency shelter for 58 days, nearly twice as long as they did before the pandemic, due to a shortage of housing options.
Hoover said that government restrictions and limited shelter options meant that people in relationships didn’t have space from one another, and made it harder for people to take time apart.
Time apart gives survivors time to navigate resources, which can include legal help for restraining orders.
After an arrest, suspects can receive a minimum of 36 weeks of intervention treatment from approved providers, which includes treatment for mental health and addiction when necessary. These services continued remotely during the pandemic.
“That’s a really important part of the puzzle: making sure that the individual that is perpetrating the violence is getting good treatment to try to prevent that from happening again, while also making sure the survivor is getting the help that they need,” Hoover said.
To address the issue from multiple angles, the Domestic Violence Council has four subcommittees that focus on community outreach, fatalities, intervention and policy. Its members include medical professionals, law enforcement, the state Department of Human Services, Consejo Hispano, the DA’s office, defense attorneys, The Harbor and treatment providers.
Hoover said there has not been relief for survivors since the pandemic started and there’s more work to do.
“We owe it to our community to work together to do a good job right now because people are still navigating the crisis,” Hoover said. “I would like to see more awareness in the community. I think there’s a stigma to domestic violence and I would like to see us avoid language that stigmatizes survivors of domestic violence to where we can have those conversations more freely, and talk more openly about what we can do to to support The Harbor and their mission because they do really quality work, but the need is oftentimes greater than the resources.”