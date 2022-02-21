Sarah Humphrey and her husband, Parke, said they were impressed by Sprouts Learning Center since enrolling their 3-year-old son. They enjoyed getting updates about him throughout the day. He would often come home showing great progress with his language skills.
On Wednesday afternoon, Humphrey was among several parents who tuned in virtually to an Astoria City Council work session and watched as the council unanimously voted to transition out of providing day care by the end of June.
Over the past several months, families started to worry as it became increasingly clear that Sprouts — run by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at the Astoria Recreation Center — was having issues with staffing and operational costs. The city said that it loses around $17,000 a month from the day care, money that comes at the expense of other community activities.
As recently as December, the parks department had said there were no plans to end child care. In the following weeks, city staff tried to keep parents in the loop, said Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director.
“That was the effort of our staff team, myself, to present to City Council at their work session to just give them the transparent picture of the decisions that are possible. And then from there, that was the City Council’s complete deliberation process unfolding,” he said. “We were being informed at the same time as everybody else.”
Humphrey said she thought the parks department presented good options during the work session to address the financial challenges. She wasn’t expecting every vote to favor closing Sprouts.
“As the City Council meeting was happening and I kept hearing these votes, I was pretty shocked,” she said. “And so I started calling day cares.”
She said she was able to land the last open spot at a local preschool and her son will be starting there soon.
Humphrey, who is pregnant and due to give birth in April, had been planning to enroll her baby at Sprouts. It was one of the few options for infants on the North Coast.
“We have no idea what we’ll do for the baby when she comes,” she said.
‘It’s been happening’
The closure of Sprouts Learning Center is the latest in a series of setbacks for child care on the North Coast.
Since 2017, Clatsop County has lost over half of its licensed child care capacity — more than 1,000 slots at licensed care centers, care homes and family homes. Over those five years, the county went from having around 22 certified child care centers to 10.
Part of the drop can be attributed to a shift away from licensed care, according to Eva Manderson, the regional director of Northwest Regional Child Care Resource and Referral, which provided the data. The numbers are not exact given that some places, like school districts and churches, continue to operate without needing a license.
Manderson said the count still demonstrates a steep downward trend, though. The majority of the decline came before the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID has shone a light on it for us and now everything feels really big. But it’s not that that’s new. It’s been happening,” Manderson said.
The lack of child care options can limit the potential for job growth, creating obstacles for parents across income ranges.
The Humphreys, for example, both work at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, where Sarah is a physician and Parke is a physical therapist. Several other families with children at Sprouts also work in health care.
Humphrey said that in her clinic, child care issues have made it tough to hire and retain staff.
“It really trickles down to the entire community and then you think about: OK, well now we have this aging population but no one to provide them with medical care because you don’t have the younger workforce able to work,” she said.
Humphrey said she felt the City Council did not exhaust all options, such as raising prices on an income-based scale. She said she would have been willing to pay more.
“I feel really grateful that we have a lot more flexibility than a lot of other families,” she said. “So, we’re not in as dire straits. But I really feel for some other families that are going to be in a much worse space because of it.”
While the Sprouts closure will impact 21 families, Manderson said she thinks it was the right choice for the city in the long term.
“We’re going to figure out how to help those families and help their staff,” she said, adding that she is working to see if Sprouts’ staff can be placed in other child care programs, which could allow the programs to add slots.
“It’s a huge loss to the community and a very difficult decision. And I think a decision made for the right reasons for the community,” Manderson said.
‘
Highlights the urgency’
An Oregon State University report in 2019 described Clatsop County and others across the state as child care deserts.
The problem intensified in the months before the pandemic, when Shooting Stars Child Development Center, one of the county’s larger providers, downsized.
The county formed a task force to look at potential solutions, but little progress has been made as child care slots continued to dwindle over the past few years.
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said the county’s child care work group will discuss available options at a meeting on March 1.
“I think now, with Lil’ Sprouts closing, I think it just highlights the urgency to do something. And we’ve got a number of resources in the community,” Kujala said.
He said several child care services have the potential to expand, including Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District in Seaside, various school districts and Warrenton Prep Preschool. He said businesses, too, have expressed an interest in helping.
Kujala said the county hopes to identify cost-sharing methods. One option is the one-third model, with funding split three ways between government, businesses and families.
Another challenge is finding ways to improve the pay and training for child care workers.
“We knew that, Lil’ Sprouts, this was something they were considering for a long time. But it doesn’t take the sting out of it because it’s been a big support to so many families in Astoria and beyond. And certainly that loss is going to be felt when they close,” Kujala said.
Colleen Larson, who has a 4-year-old son and 14-month-old daughter, was one of over 100 families on the waitlist for Sprouts. She said she already wasn’t hopeful about getting a spot, having watched the funding situation decline.
She recently found out that her daughter’s day care in Warrenton will be closing its infant room after determining it was not profitable.
“I know lots of people that are having kids coming up that had their kids at these places and they have nowhere to go and nothing to show for it,” she said. “So people are quitting jobs, obviously, and I don’t have that option. I need to work.”
Larson said that she and her husband spend around $1,850 a month on child care for her two children.
“It’s like a Catch-22 for us because we’re straight middle class, but we don’t make enough on one income to stay home and support our family. So I have to pay ungodly prices for day care to sustain what we’ve got,” she said.
Her daughter is on the waitlist at Peace Learning Center in Astoria, where she said it might take over a year to land an infant spot. Until then, three of Larson’s friends will be splitting time watching her baby.
“It’s a lot of stress. I mean, most of us don’t have another option,” she said.
Dan Gaffney, who is part of the county’s child care work group, said that Sprouts closing after more than a decade of operation will have a big impact in a county with little child care availability. The day care — formerly called Lil’ Sprouts Academy — opened in 2010 at the Gray School campus at a time when choices for parents were limited.
“The city of Astoria stepped up in a very big way for a long time and they have been, most recently, the most significant provider of infant and toddler care,” he said. “And so now with Sprouts closing, that’s going to put a real big hurt on the families and on the economy of Clatsop County.”
Gaffney, a retired Seaside educator and an advocate for early learning, said shared services are a potential option. The county is also trying to improve the local information network to let families know about openings.
“We’re trying to figure out the best way to move forward to help sustain and hopefully increase the number of child care providers,” he said. “It’s a slow process, but I think it’s a process that is necessary to be thorough and we’re hoping that we can move forward in a significant way.”
‘It’s a really big deal for us’
Brookley Henri enrolled her 2-year-old at Sprouts in September. She said she had felt assured by previous statements from the city that it would be staying open.
“One of us honestly might have to quit our job. It’s a really big deal for us because there’s just nowhere to send a child under age 3,” she said of the challenge for her and her husband. “We are on the waitlist at every place that we can think of all the way down to Gearhart.”
She had only started working again because the couple finally got a spot at Sprouts after spending over a year on the waitlist.
Henri, who works from home for an engineering firm and also serves on the Planning Commission, said she cannot concentrate on her work or attend meetings while watching her son.
She appreciates that they’ve been given until June to figure something out and hopes that by then there will be more support for summer programs for preschoolers.
Henri said she recognizes the complexity of the situation, especially during the pandemic.
“I definitely understand that. Although it does impact us — and it could be devastating to our professional lives and our personal lives — we are a very small percentage of the population. So I’m happy for whatever is best for the community,” she said. “I just really wish that child care wasn’t such a scarcity around here.”