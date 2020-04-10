Robbery
• Catherine Elaine Walton, 18, of Astoria, was indicted Friday on two counts of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft in the first degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment of a person.
• Omar Magana Suarez, 20, of Astoria, was indicted Friday on two counts of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft in the first degree.
DUII
• Matthew Don Wait, 19, of Astoria, was arrested on March 28 on Old U.S. Highway 30 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Police say Wait was involved in an accident and then rapidly fled the scene once police arrived. Shortly after, police say Wait crashed his vehicle into Big Creek Coffee House, causing damage.
