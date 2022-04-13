• Jamel Alexander Joseph, 33, of Gearhart, was arrested on Friday for harassment constituting domestic violence. The crime is alleged to have occurred at a Warrenton residence. Joseph was arrested at T.J. Maxx in Warrenton.
Burglary
• Guy Demoine Gann, 62, of Astoria, was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in October.
• Tia Alexandra Howard, 33, of Astoria, was indicted on Friday for second-degree burglary. The crime is alleged to have occurred in December 2020.
• Zaneta Jean Hans, 41, of Warrenton, was indicted on Friday for second-degree burglary. The crime is alleged to have occurred in December 2020.
• Joel Seda, Jr., 39, of Seaside, was indicted on Friday for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in January 2021.
• Tiffany Louise Binkley, 39, of Banks, was arraigned on Friday for first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in December 2019.
Theft
• Rhonda Renee Allen, 50, of Portland, was indicted on Tuesday for first-degree theft and second-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in April 2021.
• Kari Jean Morse, 35, of Seaside, was indicted on Friday for first-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in February.
Criminal mistreatment
• Nichole Marie Knutinen, 33, of Seaside, was indicted on Friday for first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree theft and six counts of identity theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in December 2020.
DUII
• Brandy June Morin, 41, of Seaside, was arraigned on Monday for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in March.