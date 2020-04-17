Theft
• Hannah Havranek, 29, was arrested Thursday on Marlin Avenue in Warrenton for theft in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Vehicle charge
• Lonie Charles Davis Jr., 41, was arrested Wednesday on W. Marine Drive near Astoria High School for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
