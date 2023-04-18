Aggravated theft
• Austin Tyler Hurlburt, 30, was arraigned Friday for 12 counts of aggravated theft in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred between January 2021 and March 2022.
• Devin Alexis Erickson, 28, was arraigned Friday for 12 counts of aggravated theft in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred between January 2021 and March 2022.
Mail theft
• Nicole Deanne Acosta, 35, was arraigned Friday for mail theft and theft in the third degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in December.
DUII
• Ryan Joel Smith, 28, of Portland, was arrested Thursday on 10th Street and Marine Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Roger Paul McGregor, 56, of Astoria, was arrested April 11 on Commercial Street for DUII and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.