DUII
• Noel D. Martin, 43, of Portland, was arrested Saturday on U.S. Highway 26 for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and failure to perform duties of a driver in an accident with property damage.
• Evelina A. Kulgavaya, 23, was arrested Saturday on Del Rey Beach for DUII.
• Stephani Leann Moede, 52, of Gresham, was arrested Friday in Astoria for DUII.
• Scott D. Mueller, 70, of Warrenton, was arrested Thursday on S.W. Second Street and S.W. Alder Court in Warrenton for DUII.