Theft

• Jimmie Allen Clair, 53, of Lakebay, Washington, was indicted on Friday for first-degree theft. The crime is alleged to have occurred in June 2020 at Home Depot in Warrenton.

• Brook A. White, 25, of Raymond, Washington, was arrested on Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

