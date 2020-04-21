Criminal trespass
• Ryan Wallace Kelly, 34, of Astoria, was arrested Monday on Olney Avenue in Astoria for criminal trespass in the first degree. He was arrested again Monday on Olney Avenue for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Ashleigh Annamay Baumgarden, 22, of Warrenton, was arrested Tuesday on the New Youngs Bay Bridge for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her blood alcohol content was 0.18%.
• Mathew Curnow, 48, of Chinook, Washington, was arrested Tuesday near the Mini Mart in Warrenton for DUII, two counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and assault in the fourth degree. His blood alcohol content was 0.14%.
