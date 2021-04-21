Rape
• Lewis Norman Doyle, 53, of Warrenton, was arrested Tuesday on Oregon Lane in Warrenton for rape in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, strangulation, menacing, assault in the fourth degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Assault
• Vladislav L. Shcheglyuk, 31, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for assaulting a public safety officer, criminal trespass in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief in the third degree. Shcheglyuk was reportedly uncooperative and fought police near self-checkout. An officer reportedly deployed his Taser to subdue Shcheglyuk.