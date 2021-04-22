Strangulation
• Gary Dwaine Beeler Jr., 56, of Eagle Creek, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of strangulation, two counts of assault in the fourth degree and two counts of menacing.
Burglary
• Doctrinaire Aflawed Goodsoul, 39, was arrested Sunday off of W. Marine Drive in Astoria for burglary in the second degree. Goodsoul reportedly used a brick to break a window at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce and entered the building. He used the organization's phone to call 911.
DUII
Russell Schultz, 51, of Kelso, Washington, was arrested Saturday on Lief Erikson Drive and Blue Ridge Drive in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants.