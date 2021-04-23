On the Record: April 23, 2021 Apr 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Charles Robert Myers, 62, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on Akerstedt Road for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Driving Akerstedt Road Intoxicant Criminal Law Charles Robert Myers Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria again denies hotel appealTongue Point Job Corps Center faces cutsCounty to move into high risk for virusDeaths: April 17, 2021Fishing boat catches fire in WarrentonCounty reports 12 new virus casesAstoria spreads urban renewal wealthObituary: Pamela Lynn ChestnutAstoria Sunday Market returns on Mother's DayObituary: Melissa Benfield-Schertenleib Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports