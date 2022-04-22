• Dustin Ryan Amansec, 40, of Hoquiam, Washington, was arraigned on Wednesday for fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence. The crime is alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in July 2019.
Aggravated harassment
• Michael Wade Hammond, 34, of Portland, was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated harassment. The crime is alleged to have occurred in April.
Robbery
• Gretchen Beth Brooks, 45, of Seaside, was indicted on March 3 for third-degree robbery, harassment and third-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in March 2020.
Computer crime
• Jason Allan Carley, 46, of Warrenton, was arraigned on Monday for two counts of computer crime, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of third-degree theft. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in November 2020.
Theft
• Derrick Ray Maxhimer, 33, of Seaside, was arrested on Wednesday at Walmart in Warrenton for second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
• Michael Keith Mulvania, 32, of Portland, was indicted on Thursday for first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree attempted theft and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in April 2021.
• Casandra May McCalip, 39, of Ilwaco, Washington, was indicted on Thursday for first-degree theft. The crime is alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County in August 2021.