Strangulation
• Jason Andrew Terrill, 31, of Gearhart, was arraigned Friday on charges of strangulation and assault in the fourth degree.
Assault
• Paul Lee Roebuck, 48, was arrested Sunday near the Maritime Memorial in Astoria for assault in the fourth degree.
Disorderly conduct
• Johnny Rafael Gregory Valencia, 37, of Seaside, was arrested on Saturday at 10th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for disorderly conduct in second degree, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
DUII
• Janel Wysel, 35, of Oregon City, was arrested Saturday at Home Depot in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
• Jesus A. Martinez Amezcua, 21, of Seaside, was arrested Friday on U.S. Highway 101 in Seaside for DUII.
• Francisco Suco Sargento Dias, 46, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on state Highway 202 in Astoria for DUII.