Weapons charges
• Lonie Charles Davis Jr., 41, was indicted Friday for possession of prohibited firearms or silencer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and criminal trespass in the second degree. Davis was also indicted Friday for unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.
Theft
• Joshua Van Hoorebeke, 31, of Siletz, was arrested Sunday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the second degree.
• Cristen Warren, 53, of Clatskanie, was arrested Friday at Walmart in Warrenton for theft in the first degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
Reckless driving
• Collin Jacob Wong, 25, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Saturday on the Astoria Bridge for reckless driving.
Criminal mischief
• Amber Leanne Wilson, 36, of Astoria, was arrested Sunday on Ray Brown Road in Arch Cape for criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• Brandon Michael Davis, 37, of Astoria, was arrested Friday on 32nd Street and Franklin Avenue in Astoria for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangerment.
