• Ryan Michael Cross, 38, of Monroe, Washington, was arraigned Monday for sexual abuse in the first degree. The crime allegedly occurred in 2014.
Assault
• Lorenzo Paniagua Nava, 31, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and interference with making a report.
Coercion
• Kelly Elaine Amack, 41, of Warrenton, was arraigned Monday for coercion, menacing, interference with making a report and attempted assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence.
Theft
• Daniel Christian Lunsford, 33, of Astoria, was arraigned Monday for theft in the first degree.
Identity theft
• Tori Lynn Gustafson, 20, of Warrenton, was arraigned Monday for two counts of identity theft, two counts of computer crime, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft in the first degree. The crimes allegedly occurred in June.
Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
• Ace Semaj Jones, 28, of Portland, was arraigned Tuesday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, failure to perform duties as a driver in an accident involving property damage and reckless driving.
DUII
• Kyra Renae Knepp, 23, of Gearhart, was arraigned Tuesday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
• Corey Allen Foster, 34, of Seaside, was arraigned Tuesday for DUII.
• William Kyle Garvin, 23, of Cannon Beach, was arraigned Monday for DUII.