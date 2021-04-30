On the Record: April 30, 2021 Apr 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUII• Justin James Swearingen, 30, of Astoria, was arrested Wednesday on the Astoria Roundabout for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Driving Under The Influence Astoria Roundabout Driving Intoxicant Criminal Law Justin James Swearingen Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria Column closure angers some visitorsWarrenton to restrict vacation rentalsLegendary Warrenton coach valued hard workCounty appeals to governor to lift virus restrictionsDeaths: April 22, 2021Large donation pushes Nordic park closer to realityCounty reports 14 new virus casesCouple works to preserve stories at historic Greenwood CemeteryEveryday People: At Gearhart fire, a family affairCounty reports seven new virus cases Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports