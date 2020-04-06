Fleeing
• Christopher Clifford Dahl, 61, of Milwaukie, was indicted Friday for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, attempting to commit a felony, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and criminal driving while suspended or revoked.
Menacing
• Joshua Kenneth Marion, 41, was arrested Sunday on 27th Street and Marine Drive in Astoria for resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, two counts of menacing, criminal mischief in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
DUII
• Todd Shaw, 55, of Vader, Washington, was arrested Monday on Marlin Avenue and U.S. Highway 101 in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was 0.12%.
• Drayko Valentino Garcia, 20, of Salem, was arrested Sunday on U.S. Highway 101 and Rippet Lane in Seaside for reckless driving, DUII and driving while suspended.
• Olivia Taylor Wentworth, 21, of Salem, was arrested Sunday at the Clatsop County Jail for DUII.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.