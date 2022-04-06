• Alexander Todd Fenton, 31, of Warrenton, was arrested on Monday at N.W. Cedar Court in Warrenton for fourth-degree assault, felony domestic violence and strangulation.
Strangulation
• Michael James Smith, 37, of Seaside, was indicted last week for strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing constituting domestic violence and harassment. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in March.
Criminal mischief
• James Edward Hahn, 45, of Astoria, was arrested on Sunday on Exchange Street for second-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
• Dallin Martel Chevalier, 30, of Astoria, was arrested on March 31 on S.E. Discovery Lane in Warrenton for first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. The incident took place at Taco Bell, where Chevalier allegedly caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to a truck.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Russell Dean Brooks, 36, of Astoria, was indicted on March 31 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle, three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and third-degree escape. The crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier in March.
DUII
• Marcelino Hernandez-Ramirez, 34, of Taft, California, was arrested on Saturday on E. Harbor Drive in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without privileges or in violation of license restrictions, driving uninsured and having an open container.
• Timothy Luke Perkins, 37, of Longview, Washington, was arrested on Saturday on U.S. Highway 101 near Gearhart for DUII and reckless driving. Perkins was involved in a single-vehicle crash.