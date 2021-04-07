DUII
• Seth Timothy Morgan, 26, of Astoria, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree and unlawful use of a stun gun. An officer stopped Morgan at about 7:50 p.m. near W. Marine Drive and Hume Avenue after observing him drive recklessly and lose control of his vehicle. While stopped, someone in the parking lot of the Astoria Mini Mart began heckling Morgan. Later, when the person drove out of the parking lot, Morgan reportedly ran toward the vehicle and activated a stun gun. The officer pulled his gun and restrained Morgan.