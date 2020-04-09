On the Record: April 9, 2020 Apr 9, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harassment• Steven Craig Jensen, 42, of Astoria, was arrested Thursday on 14th Street in Astoria for harassment and menacing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harassment Steven Craig Jensen Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFourth coronavirus case reported in Clatsop CountyLocal dentists work together to treat patients during virus restrictionsAstoria extends coronavirus emergency into MayClatsop County reports fifth coronavirus caseAstoria Downtown Market to closeNorth Coast leaders again urge visitors to stay away over virusFor many with coronavirus symptoms, testing is a challengeJBT Lektro cuts Warrenton workforce during virus slowdownLack of testing clouds virus picture on the North CoastGearhart urges second homeowners to stay away Images Videos CommentedJohnson, Mitchell take different lessons from short session (3)Astoria will hear Pacific Seafood dorm appeal (2)Letter: Throwing gasoline (2)Seaside quiet as concerns about virus grow (1)Deaths: March 31, 2020 (1)Astoria was hit hard by the Spanish flu in 1918 (1)Obituary: Julie McCall Tolson (1)Trump declares major disaster in Oregon over the coronavirus (1)Portraits in a pandemic (1)Obituary: John Zachariah Tetlow (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.