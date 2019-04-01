DUII
• Around 12:30 a.m. today, Stacy Raeann Wirkkala, 30, of Longview, Washington, was arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office on the 1700 block of Marine Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
• Around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Bela Lengyel, 54, of Portland, was arrested by Oregon State Police near milepost 13 on U.S. Highway 26 for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent.
• At 9 p.m. on Friday, Richard Lee Owsley, 71, of Gearhart, was arrested by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office near the New Youngs Bay Bridge for DUII.
