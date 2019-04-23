Assault
• At 4:46 p.m. on Friday, Astoria police arrested Joseph Milton Gruhlkey, 32, of Astoria, for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, menacing, first-degree theft, first-degree burglary and tampering with a witness. Gruhlkey’s girlfriend reported that he allegedly broke into her apartment, changed her locks and took her cat. Gruhlkey later returned to the apartment while the woman was home and allegedly slapped her. A witness at the scene told police he blocked her path when she tried to leave and she was worried he was going to hit her as well.
DUII
• At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Astoria police arrested Sophie Ellen Sundqvist, 23, of Astoria, on Marine Drive for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Her blood alcohol content was 0.08 percent.
• At 11:13 p.m. on Friday, Astoria police arrested Anthony Michael Freed, 50, of Tidewater, near Alameda Avenue and Lincoln Street for DUII. His blood alcohol content was 0.11 percent.
