Assault
• Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, David Ethan Long, 48, of Warrenton was arrested by Astoria police on the 100 block of Forest Street for second-degree assault. Long allegedly punched and hit a 64-year-old Astoria man with a guitar in the basement of an apartment complex.
DUII
• At 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Richard Jasper, 48, of Hammond, was arrested by Warrenton police at the intersection of Pacific Drive and Enterprise Street for driving under the influence of intoxicants, refusing to take a breath test and reckless driving.
