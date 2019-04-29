Assault
• Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, John Ewen, 61, of Astoria, was arrested on the 35000 block of Conifer Lane by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief.
DUII
• Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Andrew Malinen, 26, of Warrenton, was arrested near Holladay Drive and First Avenue in Seaside by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
