Failure to stop
• Four people were injured in a car accident in Astoria that sent a fire hydrant flying into a parked car on Sunday.
Around 3:45 p.m., a vehicle driving southbound on Marine Drive was hit after another vehicle traveling west on Marine Drive failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Eighth and Bond streets. The car driving onto Bond Street swerved into a fire hydrant, which dislodged and flew into a nearby parked car.
Both drivers and each of their passengers were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital for injuries. Janet Palmeter, 79, of Cannon Beach, was cited for failing to stop at a traffic control device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.