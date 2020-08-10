Criminal trespass
• Matthew Topartzer, 43, was arrested Friday at Rite Aid in Warrenton for criminal trespass in the second degree.
DUII
• David Klimovich, 18, of Vancouver, Washington, was arrested Sunday on S.W. 18th Street and Whiskey Road in Warrenton for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangerment.
• Emily Ann Vargas, 33, of Astoria, was arrested Saturday on 36th Street and Lief Erikson Drive in Astoria for DUII.
